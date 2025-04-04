2026 WR Caleb Smith commits to Arizona

It's no secret that Seth Doege wants to have speed as a big part of his offense at Arizona, and the Wildcats added a key commitment from a speedster on Friday. High three-star receiver Caleb Smith pulled the trigger on a decision in favor of UA following a lengthy recruiting process that brought the 5-foot-8, 160-pound recruit from Allen, Texas offers from around the country.

Texas Tech, Arkansas, Utah, Kansas and Mississippi State were some of the programs that jumped into the mix with the 2026 recruit.

An injury prevented Smith from seeing the field in 2024, but that didn't stop Arizona from making a move to offer and pursue him.

Receivers coach Bobby Wade extended Smith an offer back in January, and Arizona has been heavy in the mix since then.

Smith is now the fourth commitment in the 2026 class for UA and the highest-rated member of the bunch. He is the first addition to the class since February.

The three-star recruit is a versatile piece for Arizona to add to the class as he has the ability to make an impact in a variety of ways. He caught 43 passes for 389 yards and 3 touchdowns to go with 174 yards on the ground and three more scores rushing as a sophomore in 2023.

In all, taking into account special teams, he accounted for 1,138 all-purpose yards in 2023.