HONOLULU, Hawaii -- Freshman quarterback Noah Fifita has had some time to get acclimated on campus at Arizona since arriving this month as an early enrollee.

He's rooming with his Servite High School (Anaheim, Calif.) teammate, freshman tight end Keyan Burnett, as well as wide receiver AJ Jones and offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, learning the playbook, adjusting to the offseason strength and conditioning program, etc.

"It's been great. It's been a smooth transition getting into the apartment, getting into the lifts. It was a little rough the first week lifting and being away from family, but it's getting better over time and I'm excited to see where it goes," Fifita said Tuesday after his first practice at the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu.