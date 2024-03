Arizona football players Jonah Savaiinaea and Noah Fifita spoke to the media following Day 2 of spring practices. The two talked about coming back to the program and finishing the rebuild that their class was largely responsible for getting the Wildcats back on track.

Fifita talked about the developing relationship with offensive coordinator Dino Babers and how the military mindset that Babers brings to the program has helped him in his progression as a player.