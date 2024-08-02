WATCH: Arizona OL Josh Baker and Jonah Savaiinaea interview (Day 3)
Advertisement
Arizona offensive linemen Josh Baker and Jonah Savaiinaea spoke to the media following Day 3 of training camp about the new offense and the mindset of the unit.
Plus, Savaiinaea shared his thoughts on the development of Rhino Tapa'atoutai and what he brings to the offensive line.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)