Arizona had three of its offensive player speak to the media ahead of the Wildcats' 2024 season opening game against New Mexico. Linemen Josh Baker and Jonah Savaiinaea, along with quarterback Noah Fifita talked about Saturday's game.

The two offensive linemen shared their thoughts on what they learned from the Lobos' opening game against Montana State. Plus, Savaiinaea discussed what it takes to handle delayed pressure as an offensive lineman.