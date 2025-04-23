TRANSFER TRACKER: Following the Arizona spring portal movement

The spring transfer window is well underway, and now movement is taking place for Arizona now that spring ball has come to a close. The Wildcats are expected to remain active this spring as they work to add to the 25-man group that was brought in during the winter transfer window.

Brent Brennan's team still has needs to fill this spring, and we will track all the movement as Arizona looks to finalize its roster for the upcoming season.

Graduate transfers can enter the portal at any point, but non-graduates will have until Friday to inform their current programs of their intentions to enter the portal this spring.