TRANSFER TRACKER: Following the Arizona spring portal movement

The spring transfer window is well underway, and now movement is taking place for Arizona now that spring ball has come to a close. The Wildcats are expected to remain active this spring as they work to add to the 25-man group that was brought in during the winter transfer window.
Brent Brennan's team still has needs to fill this spring, and we will track all the movement as Arizona looks to finalize its roster for the upcoming season.
Graduate transfers can enter the portal at any point, but non-graduates will have until Friday to inform their current programs of their intentions to enter the portal this spring.
Latest portal additions
Committed on: April 25
Previous school(s): Illinois State
Eligibility: 1 season
Rundown: Arizona needed to find a replacement for Tyler Loop, and the Wildcats looked to a former Southern Arizona player for the solution. Ian Wagner is from Sierra Vista but played out his career at Illinois State, but he will return home to close out his time in college with the Wildcats. The UA special teams group thinned out after the season, so finding a kicker was critical for the staff and new special teams coordinator Craig Naivar during the spring portal season. Wagner made 25 of his 36 field goal attempts in 32 games with the Redbirds. He was 11 for 15 on field goals in 2024 with a long of 47 yards.
Committed on: April 22
Previous school(s): Albany | Tiffin University
Eligibility: 1 season
Rundown: The senior from Ohio started nine games in his lone season at Albany with six starts at left tackle and three starts at left guard. In all, Roberts played in 12 games and was on the field for 651 snaps during the 2024 season. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Ohio native will have one season of remaining eligibility with the Wildcats.
Latest portal departures
Entered portal: April 23
2024 stats: 4 games
Entered portal: April 22
2024 stats: 38 tackles, 5 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery (El Camino College)
Entered portal: April 22
2024 stats: 12 games; 25 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery for touchdown, 4 quarterback hurries
Entered portal: April 22
2024 stats: 10 games; 9 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks
Entered portal: April 21
2024 stats: DNP
Entered portal: April 17
2024 stats: DNP
Winter portal additions
WR Luke Wysong (New Mexico)
DL Chancellor Owens (Northwestern State)
CB Michael Dansby (San Jose State)
CB Jay’Vion Cole (Texas)
DB Jshawn Frausto-Ramos (Stanford)
WR Kris Hutson (Washington State)
OL Ty Buchanan (Texas Tech)
OL Jordan Brown (Georgia Tech)
DL Deshawn McKnight (UT Martin)
RB Ismail Mahdi (Texas State)
LB Blake Gotcher (Northwestern State)
OL Tristan Bounds (Michigan)
OL Ka’ena Decambra (Hawaii)
WR Tre Spivey (Kansas State)
WR Cameron Barmore (Mercyhurst)
LB Riley Wilson (Montana)
QB Braedyn Locke (Wisconsin)
RB Mike Mitchell (Utah)
CB Ayden Garnes (West Virginia)
WR Javin Whatley (Chattanooga)
RB Quincy Craig (Portland State)
OL Isaac Perez (Portland State)
LB Max Harris (Texas State)
DL Malachi Bailey (Alcorn State)
DL Tia Savea (Texas)
Winter portal departures
S Gunner Maldonado (Kansas State)
LB Jacob Manu (Washington)
OL Wendell Moe Jr. (Tennessee)
CB Tacario Davis (Washington)
DL Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei (Washington)
TE Keyan Burnett (Kansas)
OL Leif Magnuson
RB Rayshon Luke (Fresno State)
CB Emmanuel Karnley (Miami)
LB Kamuela Ka’aihue (UNLV)
WR Malachi Riley (San Jose State)
DL Keanu Mailoto (Boise State)
WR Reymello Murphy (UConn)
CB Demetrius Freeney (Boise State)
WR AJ Jones (Middle Tennessee State)
CB Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine (FIU)
RB Brandon Johnson (Northern Colorado)
WR Jackson Holman (Wyoming)
QB Brayden Dorman
TE Dorian Thomas (New Mexico)
OL JT Hand (Oregon State)
DL Nolan Clement
DL Bryce Echols (Nevada)
DE Tristan Davis (New Mexico Military Institute)
QB Anthony Garcia (Utah State)
OL Jonah Rodriguez (Southwestern College)
DL Nicholas Fernandez (UT-Rio Grande Valley)
OL Elijha Payne (Delaware State)
DE Cyrus Durham (Akron)
QB Adam Damante (Tennessee State)
