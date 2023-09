Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd held his first press conference since the team's overseas trip and ahead of the Wildcats' annual Red-Blue Showcase that will be played Friday with a 7:30 p.m. (MST) tip-off. The game will not be televised or streamed on any services.

Lloyd talked about his expectations for the team has they move closer to the season and his thoughts on the non-conference his program was able to pt together.