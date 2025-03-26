Arizona guard Caleb Love ready for final showdown against Duke

NEWARK, N.J. —- Drilling a 3-point dagger to upset 2-seeded Duke in the Final Four three years ago became a signature moment for guard Caleb Love in his NCAA Tournament career while he was a Tar Heel. However, Love didn’t spend a lot of time reminiscing on the shot. He’s locked in on the next game — the 10th and final game against his bitter rival the Blue Devils — with an opportunity to repeat history by upsetting them in the NCAA Tournament.

The Arizona fifth-year senior Love said that the clutch basket that he hit when he was on North Carolina “has no relevance” in relation to the upcoming Sweet Sixteen game against top-seed Duke on Thursday.

“I just want to focus on the game that we have,” Love said Wednesday afternoon at Prudential Center. “I want my focus to be with this group.”