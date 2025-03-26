Arizona guard Caleb Love ready for final showdown against Duke

NEWARK, N.J. —- Drilling a 3-point dagger to upset 2-seeded Duke in the Final Four three years ago became a signature moment for guard Caleb Love in his NCAA Tournament career while he was a Tar Heel. However, Love didn’t spend a lot of time reminiscing on the shot. He’s locked in on the next game — the 10th and final game against his bitter rival the Blue Devils — with an opportunity to repeat history by upsetting them in the NCAA Tournament.
The Arizona fifth-year senior Love said that the clutch basket that he hit when he was on North Carolina “has no relevance” in relation to the upcoming Sweet Sixteen game against top-seed Duke on Thursday.
“I just want to focus on the game that we have,” Love said Wednesday afternoon at Prudential Center. “I want my focus to be with this group.”
Love is 5-4 all-time against the Blue Devils and in the nine games against them and has averaged 15.9 points per game. Showing up time and time again in the clutch against Duke, he attributed this success to “not being afraid of the moment," which he said stemmed from growing up in St.Louis, Mo.
“(I bring) St. Louis swagger to the game,” Love said. “Me being from St. Louis, I'm not afraid ofanything, anybody.”
Love will not only have the motivation of helping advance his team to the UA’s first Elite Eight appearance in 10 years but will also have his team behind him.
“We know the stakes for him and everybody has his back going into this game,” Arizona junior point guard Jaden Bradley said. “It’s probably gonna be the last matchup with him and Duke and we want him to go out with a bang. ... We’re ready to win.”