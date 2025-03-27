WATCH: Arizona spring football clips (week 1)

Arizona spring practice is in full swing and as the team hits the field so do new faces on the coaching staff and roster as a whole. Head coach Brent Brennan did some re-evaluating this offseason and made switches at the defensive coordinator job by promoting Danny Gonzales and then hiring Seht Doege as the new offensive coordinator.

Even with new faces all over the place, there are still familiar faces in Noah Fifita, who will be looking to have a bounce-back 2025 season following an underwhelming year the previous season.