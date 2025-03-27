NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen Preview: No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 1 Duke

No. 4 seed Arizona was able to escape Seattle with an 87-83 win over 5-seed Oregon in the Round of 32 last Sunday to advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the third time in four

years.

Up next for the Wildcats is a matchup No. 1 Duke Thursday night. The Blue Devils are considered by many to be the best overall team in the country this season. They blew by No. 16 Mount St. Marys and No. 9 Baylor in the first two rounds of the tournament.

Arizona and Duke faced off very early in the season in Tucson with the Blue Devils prevailing 69-55. Both schools understand each team is vastly different heading into this meeting in the Sweet 16.

"Obviously we're a different team than when we played them and we didn't play good that game," Tommy Lloyd said in a press conference Wednesday. "I'm sure (Duke) would say they're a different team and I don't think Duke played that great that game."

GAME INFO

Who: No. 4 Arizona (24-12) vs. No. 1 Duke (33-3) (last game won 89-66 vs. Baylor)

When: 6:39 p.m. (MST)

Where: Prudential Center | Newark, N.J.

TV: CBS

Odds: Duke (-9.5) | O/U (153.5)

All-time series: Arizona leads 6-5