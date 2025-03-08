WATCH: Arizona HC Tommy Lloyd postgame (Kansas)

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd shared his thoughts on the Wildcats' 83-76 loss to Kansas. Plus, he challenged UA fans moving forward to bring more energy during home games like KU and Iowa State fans did in the team's final two road games of the year.
