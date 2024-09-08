WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan postgame following 22-10 win over NAU
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 22-10 win over NAU. Brennan shared his thoughts on the offense's slow start to the game and how they were able to overcome that as a team.
Brennan talked about the players that missed Saturday's game and how others on the roster were able to slide in and make an impact when the team needed it most.
