SIGNED: Arizona adds beef to its 2025 class in three-star OL Peter Langi

Arizona has been able to add to its 2025 class during the late signing period with talented offensive players and needed size on both side of the ball. However, the biggest get for Brent Brennan and his staff might have just come at the last minute with UA landing a three-star offensive lineman Peter Langi, who has flipped from the Huskies to the Wildcats.
Langi is a 6-foot-6, 330-pound offensive lineman that flipped from Washington to Arizona. He had offers from Auburn, Alabama, ASU and BYU among others before making his decision.
"When we went out to Arizona, me and my family and some of my teammate," said Langi to GOAZCATS.com. "They made it feel like home for a lot of us."
When you look at the Wildcats' 2025 recruiting class it has now moved up to the No. 42 class nationally and features a heavy does of offensive line help with seven offensive lineman signed with the program.
The average weight of the lineman Arizona has added to the 2025 class is 296 pounds among the seven additions. its a class that features three lineman well over 300 pounds as well.
These players are highly talented and were ought after by major programs, but now it will be the job of Brennan and his strength and conditioning staff to develop these lineman and get them ready to help build the future of the program.
