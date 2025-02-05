SIGNED: Arizona adds beef to its 2025 class in three-star OL Peter Langi

Arizona has been able to add to its 2025 class during the late signing period with talented offensive players and needed size on both side of the ball. However, the biggest get for Brent Brennan and his staff might have just come at the last minute with UA landing a three-star offensive lineman Peter Langi, who has flipped from the Huskies to the Wildcats.

Langi is a 6-foot-6, 330-pound offensive lineman that flipped from Washington to Arizona. He had offers from Auburn, Alabama, ASU and BYU among others before making his decision.

"When we went out to Arizona, me and my family and some of my teammate," said Langi to GOAZCATS.com. "They made it feel like home for a lot of us."