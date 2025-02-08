PREVIEW: No. 20 Arizona vs. No. 13 Texas Tech

Arizona enters Saturday tied with Houston for first place in the Big 12 with a 10-1 record in conference play. The only loss for the Wildcats came against Texas Tech, who they'll take on in a rematch at McKale Center Saturday night.

After having a seven-game win streak come to an end against the Red Raiders on the road, Arizona has since collected another five wins in a row.

Texas Tech enters Saturday riding a seven-game winning streak. It picked up arguably the most impressive win of the season last week on the road against Houston despite losing JT Toppin and coach Grant McCasland a few minutes into the game after getting ejected.

The Wildcats will look to get their revenge against Texas Tech at home Saturday night.