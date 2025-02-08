Premium content
PREVIEW: No. 20 Arizona vs. No. 13 Texas Tech
Ari Koslow  •  GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
Arizona enters Saturday tied with Houston for first place in the Big 12 with a 10-1 record in conference play. The only loss for the Wildcats came against Texas Tech, who they'll take on in a rematch at McKale Center Saturday night.

After having a seven-game win streak come to an end against the Red Raiders on the road, Arizona has since collected another five wins in a row.

Texas Tech enters Saturday riding a seven-game winning streak. It picked up arguably the most impressive win of the season last week on the road against Houston despite losing JT Toppin and coach Grant McCasland a few minutes into the game after getting ejected.

The Wildcats will look to get their revenge against Texas Tech at home Saturday night.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 20 Arizona (16-6, 10-1) vs. No. 13 Texas Tech (18-4, 9-2) (last game won 73-69 vs. Baylor)

When: 8:30 p.m. (MST)

Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Ariz.

TV: ESPN

Odds: Arizona (-2) | O/U 150.5

All-time series: Texas Tech leads 29-24

SNAPSHOT (TEXAS TECH)

Head coach: Grant McCasland (2nd season | 41-15 at Texas Tech)

Preseason prediction: 7th (Big 12)

2023-24 finish: 23-11, 11-7

HEAD TO HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (20th/82.9 PPG) | Texas Tech (36th/81.0 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (113th/69.5 PPG) | Texas Tech (31st/65.1 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (16th/7.6) | Texas Tech (34th/5.6)

Assists per game: Arizona (18th/17.1) | Texas Tech (31st/16.6)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (150th/11.6) | Texas Tech (68th/10.7)

