PREVIEW: No. 20 Arizona vs. No. 13 Texas Tech

Arizona enters Saturday tied with Houston for first place in the Big 12 with a 10-1 record in conference play. The only loss for the Wildcats came against Texas Tech, who they'll take on in a rematch at McKale Center Saturday night.
After having a seven-game win streak come to an end against the Red Raiders on the road, Arizona has since collected another five wins in a row.
Texas Tech enters Saturday riding a seven-game winning streak. It picked up arguably the most impressive win of the season last week on the road against Houston despite losing JT Toppin and coach Grant McCasland a few minutes into the game after getting ejected.
The Wildcats will look to get their revenge against Texas Tech at home Saturday night.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 20 Arizona (16-6, 10-1) vs. No. 13 Texas Tech (18-4, 9-2) (last game won 73-69 vs. Baylor)
When: 8:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Ariz.
TV: ESPN
Odds: Arizona (-2) | O/U 150.5
All-time series: Texas Tech leads 29-24
SNAPSHOT (TEXAS TECH)
Head coach: Grant McCasland (2nd season | 41-15 at Texas Tech)
Preseason prediction: 7th (Big 12)
2023-24 finish: 23-11, 11-7
HEAD TO HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (20th/82.9 PPG) | Texas Tech (36th/81.0 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (113th/69.5 PPG) | Texas Tech (31st/65.1 PPG)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (16th/7.6) | Texas Tech (34th/5.6)
Assists per game: Arizona (18th/17.1) | Texas Tech (31st/16.6)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (150th/11.6) | Texas Tech (68th/10.7)