RECAP: No. 13 Arizona upset on the road in 73-70 loss to KSU

But, the absence of Townsend only played a small part in UA's loss to KSU where 3-point shooting issues played more of a role with the team going 2-for-22 from deep. With the loss, Arizona sees its six-game winning streak snap ahead of its game against No. 6 Houston on Saturday.

It was another game where Arizona was short handed with forward Trey Townsend was out due to his concussion suffered against BYU, which has kept him out for two-straight games.

Leading up to No. 13 Arizona's (17-7, 11-2 Big 12), game against Kansas State a lot of media locally and nationally looks at this match up as a potential trap game for UA. Well it proved to be just that as KSU extended its winning streak to seven games as it pulls off the 73-70 upset over the Wildcats.

Not only was it a difficult shooting night from behind the arc for Arizona, it was for KSU as well with both Wildcats going a combined 3 of 41 from deep.

But, the difference in the game for Kansas State was that it forced UA to turn the ball over 17 times, which led to 23 point on the other end for KSU.

Other than turnover, Arizona dominated on the glass (46-33) and shot 84% from the foul line while KSU shot a combined 62% on 26 attempts.

Guard Caleb Love has been Arizona's leading scorer on the season averaging 16.3 points per game. However, against Kansas State, Love struggled to find his shot scoring six points on 3 of 15 shooting from the field.

With Love struggling, forward KJ Lewis led the way for the Wildcats scoring a team-high 15 points while snagging eight rebounds and two assists. Lewis was an efficient 6 of 12 from the field and sent 2-for-2 from the free throw line.

Although Arizona was on top of its game defensively, it struggled to slow down lead guard Dug McDaniel, who scored a game-high 24 points while collecting four rebounds and three assists. McDaniel went 10 of 22 from the field and scored 13 points in the second half.

The loss puts Arizona one game behind Houston for the top spot in the Big 12 conference with seven games remaining before the start of the conference tournament.



Arizona will come home and face off against Houston (20-4, 12-1) on Saturday with tip off set for Noon (MST) on ESPN.