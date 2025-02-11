Premium content
PREVIEW: No. 13 Arizona at Kansas State
After moving up seven spots in the AP Poll to No. 13 in the country, Arizona heads back on the road to take on another hot team in Kansas State. The other Wildcats enter Tuesday having collected five wins in a row, most recently defeating their rival in Kansas.

It was a slow start to the season, but Kansas State has responded over the past few weeks to jump back into the middle of the Big 12 standings.

Here is a preview of Tuesday's game between Arizona and Kansas State.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 13 Arizona (17-6, 11-1) at Kansas State (12-11, 6-6) (last game won 81-73 vs. Kansas)

When: 6 p.m. (MST)

Where: Manhattan, Kan.

TV: ESPN+

Odds: Arizona (-3) | O/U 150.5

All-time series: Kansas State leads 8-6

SNAPSHOT (KANSAS STATE)

Head coach: Jerome Tang (3rd season | 57-36 at Kansas State)

Preseason prediction: 8th (Big 12)

2023-24 finish: 19-15, 8-10

HEAD TO HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (20th/82.8 PPG) | Kansas State (196th/73.8 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (115th/69.7 PPG) | Kansas State (132nd/70.1 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (13th/7.9) | Kansas State (251st/-0.5)

Assists per game: Arizona (17th/17.1) | Kansas State (32nd/16.6)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (165th/11.7) | Kansas State (220th/12.3)

