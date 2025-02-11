PREVIEW: No. 13 Arizona at Kansas State

After moving up seven spots in the AP Poll to No. 13 in the country, Arizona heads back on the road to take on another hot team in Kansas State. The other Wildcats enter Tuesday having collected five wins in a row, most recently defeating their rival in Kansas.

It was a slow start to the season, but Kansas State has responded over the past few weeks to jump back into the middle of the Big 12 standings.

Here is a preview of Tuesday's game between Arizona and Kansas State.