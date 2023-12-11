Content Loading

Arizona landed its second transfer commitment of the day Monday evening when UC Davis defensive lineman Chubba Maae announced his pledge to the Wildcats following a weekend official visit to Tucson. "The energy level, competitiveness, and how much fun the team has played a big factor, said Ma'ae when asked why he picked Arizona. "But the biggest part was how much of a family the team is." The junior, who has one season of remaining eligibility, comes to Arizona with plenty of experience after playing in 36 games over three seasons with the Aggies. In that time, he has collected 59 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and two sacks. He also has a pair of fumble recoveries in his career.

The Wildcats beat out Baylor and Houston for the 6-foot-2, 370-pound defensive lineman who is originally from Long Beach, California. He entered the transfer portal on Nov. 28 after UC Davis' head coach Dan Hawkins stepped down and was replaced by Cal tight ends coach Tim Plough.

"Coach Jason Kaufusi and defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen are the ones who recruited me, they’re amazing coaches as you can see with what they did with the defense this past year, but they’re even better people," said Ma'ae. "I’ve only known them a couple of weeks, but it feels like I’ve known them forever like they’re my uncles."