Since the end of the regular season, Arizona has lost seven players to the transfer portal and haven't been able to add anyone to this point. However, that all changed Monday afternoon as Indiana transfer Jordan Shaw announced on social media that he is committing to the Wildcats and coach Jedd Fisch.

During his freshman season at Indiana, Shaw played in four games and totaled 12 tackles, eight solo tackles and one pass deflection.

While playing down the final stretch of the season for Indiana, Shaw saw 124 snaps at the slot position out of his 132 total snaps. He had a grade of 86.4 in tackling and 82.9 in run defense according to PFF.

With Shaw only playing in four games, he does have the ability to take a redshirt year.

Shaw was a three-star recruit from St. Piusx-St. Matthias Academy out of Downey, Calif., and picked Indiana after decommitting from Colorado on signing day.

Now, Shaw becomes the 18th player that is expected to be at Arizona next season after National Signing Day.