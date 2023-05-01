Over the course of last offseason, Arizona brought in a plethora of transfer interior defensive lineman; talent that is poised to clog up the gaps and produce a more top-heavy rushing defense. A large part of the Wildcats’ ability to land these transfers was the staff’s connection through the UCLA pipeline. Ex-Bruin Tyler Manoa was one of the players that had ties to then-UCLA coaches Johnny Nansen and Jason Kaufusi. This transition ultimately helped lead Manoa to the change of scenery — and so far has adjusted smoothly and made an impact in the front seven.