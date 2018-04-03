RANKINGS: 2018 Rivals150 | 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2018 Team
In this week’s Twitter Tuesday, we take a look at your questions about Villanova’s shot-making prowess, James Akinjo’s recruitment and how Virginia and Ohio State will complete their 2019 recruiting classes.
Why does Villanova shoot so well?— Good Day (@johns3rdson) April 1, 2018
Villanova just set the record for most 3-pointers made in a Final Four game against Kansas on Saturday. It's too much to expect the Wildcats to consistently make half of their 3-point tries in any given game, but Jay Wright's program values and emphasizes shooting so that type of outing should not come as much of a surprise.
No matter your position, you must be able to dribble, pass and shoot if you want to play for Wright. This year’s NCAA Champion Villanova team boasts six players shooting over 38 percent from beyond the arc. From the point guard to the center, they can all play out of the post but also knock down shots to 20-feet. Thanks to crisp ball movement and ego-free basketball, the Wildcats’ offense ranks as the second-most efficient in the last 15 years.
In the 2018 class, things will not change on the Main Line. Cole Swider and Brandon Slater each will enroll, lauded as quality outside marksmen, which should only uphold Villanova’s argument as a top shooting and offensive team in any given year.
Everybody and their cousin has had an in home with James Akinjo. How do you see his recruitment playing out? pic.twitter.com/pkHgJEHgYQ— Calen Cross (@CrossCalen) April 1, 2018
James Akinjo's recruitment has taken off since he was released from his UConn NLI two weeks ago.
Last week, Akinjo hosted head coaches from UNLV, California, Tennessee and Georgetown for in-home visits. The offers haven’t stopped either as Wichita State, Gonzaga, Arizona, Florida State and Baylor are just a few that have come in recently.
Patrick Ewing was the first head coach to see Akinjo after his release and the Hoyas look to be well-positioned but Arizona looks to be the team to beat. The Wildcats only have six scholarship players returning to next year's squad, and the idea of 25-plus minutes per game as a freshman could be very enticing to Akinjo.
Who do you think Ohio State ends up getting for the ‘19 class— Dylan Freeman (@DylanFreemanVP) April 1, 2018
Ohio State is in a good spot with a few of the top 2019 prospects in the Midwest. While far from a done deal, I could definitely see the Buckeyes signing a class a year from now that includes D.J. Carton and Alonzo Gaffney.
Carton, one of the top point guard prospects in the 2019 class, is in the early stages of his recruitment. Kudos to Ohio State for getting involved early and getting the Iowa native onto campus already. Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Creighton and Michigan are just a few of the other programs in hot pursuit.
Gaffney, a five-star prospect, is the top-ranked prospect in Ohio. The Buckeyes are in a great spot with him, but Michigan State and Georgetown are also heavily involved in his recruitment. North Carolina continues to monitor Gaffney and a scholarship offer may change the dynamics of his recruitment some.
Others to keep tabs on with Ohio State in the 2019 class include Anthony Harris, Kyle Sturdivant, Harlond Beverly and Jordan Mitchell.
Casey Morsell is UVA’s primary 2019 backcourt target. They’re involved with a number of 2019 bigs but none seem to stand out. Who would you say is their best chance in the frontcourt?— EmbraceThePace (@EmbracePaceUVA) April 2, 2018
Virginia's top target in the 2019 class is Casey Morsell and the Cavaliers look to be in a good spot along with Oklahoma State and Penn State.
In the frontcourt, Virginia could have the best shot at Eric Dixon but the race for his signature will be heated as the Hoos will have to fend off Seton Hall, Georgetown, Penn State, Rutgers and Villanova.
Tony Bennett and his staff will chase after a number of frontcourt prospects this spring. The Cavaliers made the final cut list for five-star center Armando Bacot and are pursuing Aidan Igiehon, Jae'lyn Withers and Oscar Tshiebwe as well.