Why does Villanova shoot so well? — Good Day (@johns3rdson) April 1, 2018

Jay Wright AP Images

Villanova just set the record for most 3-pointers made in a Final Four game against Kansas on Saturday. It's too much to expect the Wildcats to consistently make half of their 3-point tries in any given game, but Jay Wright's program values and emphasizes shooting so that type of outing should not come as much of a surprise. No matter your position, you must be able to dribble, pass and shoot if you want to play for Wright. This year’s NCAA Champion Villanova team boasts six players shooting over 38 percent from beyond the arc. From the point guard to the center, they can all play out of the post but also knock down shots to 20-feet. Thanks to crisp ball movement and ego-free basketball, the Wildcats’ offense ranks as the second-most efficient in the last 15 years.

In the 2018 class, things will not change on the Main Line. Cole Swider and Brandon Slater each will enroll, lauded as quality outside marksmen, which should only uphold Villanova's argument as a top shooting and offensive team in any given year.

Everybody and their cousin has had an in home with James Akinjo. How do you see his recruitment playing out? pic.twitter.com/pkHgJEHgYQ — Calen Cross (@CrossCalen) April 1, 2018

James Akinjo

James Akinjo's recruitment has taken off since he was released from his UConn NLI two weeks ago. Last week, Akinjo hosted head coaches from UNLV, California, Tennessee and Georgetown for in-home visits. The offers haven’t stopped either as Wichita State, Gonzaga, Arizona, Florida State and Baylor are just a few that have come in recently. Patrick Ewing was the first head coach to see Akinjo after his release and the Hoyas look to be well-positioned but Arizona looks to be the team to beat. The Wildcats only have six scholarship players returning to next year's squad, and the idea of 25-plus minutes per game as a freshman could be very enticing to Akinjo.

Who do you think Ohio State ends up getting for the ‘19 class — Dylan Freeman (@DylanFreemanVP) April 1, 2018

D.J. Carton

Casey Morsell is UVA’s primary 2019 backcourt target. They’re involved with a number of 2019 bigs but none seem to stand out. Who would you say is their best chance in the frontcourt? — EmbraceThePace (@EmbracePaceUVA) April 2, 2018