Sunday turned into an important day for Arizona as Brent Brennan and his staff continue to build the roster for the fall. All three of the latest commitments for the Wildcats have a connection back to Brennan's previous home territory, and the latest could fill an important need for the team this year.

Following a commitments from Stanford outside linebacker Lance Keneley and College of San Mateo receiver Jeremiah Patterson, Miami transfer cornerback Demetrius Freeney gave Arizona his pledge Sunday following a weekend visit to Tucson.

The 6-foot, 190-pound junior played in three games last season with the Hurricanes after transferring to Miami from College of San Mateo. Freeney announced offers from Utah State, New Mexico and Western Illinois after entering the transfer portal in late April.

Coming out of CSM as a member of the 2023 class, Freeney added offers from Oklahoma, Louisville, Colorado, Houston and Indiana among others. San Jose State and current UA cornerbacks coach Chip Viney also offered the San Leandro, California native at the time.

He ultimately went with the Hurricanes but mostly was used on special teams.

In his lone season on the field at CSM, Freeney pulled in two interceptions to go with six pass breakups and 10 tackles across seven games in 2022. If he opts to use the 2023 season as a redshirt year, Freeney will have three seasons of remaining eligibility at Arizona.

The Wildcats are looking to solidify the cornerback position after the departure of Ephesians Prysock to Washington earlier in the offseason. Freeney could fill the role opposite Tacario Davis while battling with other players including Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine and Emmanuel Karnley.

Arizona now has added 10 transfer players during the spring recruiting window but Freeney is the first defensive back among that group.

