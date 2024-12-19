He's back: Arizona QB Noah Fifita isn't going anywhere

In his career with the Wildcats, Noah Fifita has thrown for 44 touchdown passes to just 18 interceptions. (Photo by Aryanna Frank | USA Today Sports)

At the end of an underwhelming 2024 season that saw Arizona finish the year 4-8 and missing a bowl game, several Wildcats have entered the transfer portal with the number reaching 30 players that have entered the portal. However, most of the nation was waiting for one name from the program to leave and that name was quarterback Noah Fifita, who has been with the program since the historic 2022 recruiting class. With the status of Fifita up in the air, Arizona moved quickly to replace former offensive coordinator Dino Babers and hired Seth Doege as the program's next play-caller. Doege spent one season as Marshall's offensive coordinator where he constructed the 20th rushing offense that averaged over 31 points per game. After being hired, Doege had a meeting with Arizona's QB Tuesday afternoon according to reports by Arizona Daily Star beat writer Justin Spears. Well, that meeting must have worked as shortly after Fifita announced that he will be returning to the Wildcats for the 2025 season.



Advertisement

Despite having a tough 2024 season where Fifita passed for 2,958 yards while completing 60% of his passes to go along with 18 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions, he has decided to give coach Brent Brennan another shot and work with Doege to get this back on track. "For me, I've never been one to run from adversity," Fifita told The Arizona Daily Star. " ...We're here to make amends and do everything we can to fix what we didn't do last year."