He's back: Arizona QB Noah Fifita isn't going anywhere

At the end of an underwhelming 2024 season that saw Arizona finish the year 4-8 and missing a bowl game, several Wildcats have entered the transfer portal with the number reaching 30 players that have entered the portal. However, most of the nation was waiting for one name from the program to leave and that name was quarterback Noah Fifita, who has been with the program since the historic 2022 recruiting class.
With the status of Fifita up in the air, Arizona moved quickly to replace former offensive coordinator Dino Babers and hired Seth Doege as the program's next play-caller. Doege spent one season as Marshall's offensive coordinator where he constructed the 20th rushing offense that averaged over 31 points per game.
After being hired, Doege had a meeting with Arizona's QB Tuesday afternoon according to reports by Arizona Daily Star beat writer Justin Spears. Well, that meeting must have worked as shortly after Fifita announced that he will be returning to the Wildcats for the 2025 season.
Despite having a tough 2024 season where Fifita passed for 2,958 yards while completing 60% of his passes to go along with 18 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions, he has decided to give coach Brent Brennan another shot and work with Doege to get this back on track.
"For me, I've never been one to run from adversity," Fifita told The Arizona Daily Star. " ...We're here to make amends and do everything we can to fix what we didn't do last year."
This is the second offseason where Fifita has chosen to stay with the program. The first time was in the middle of a coaching change from former head coach Jedd Fisch to Brennan. Now, he is picking UA again after disappointing 2024 season and a change with the offensive coordinating job.
Now, the staff and new OC Doege will have the job of getting Fifita back to his 2023 self where he won Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year totaling 2,869 yards, 25 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 72% with just six interceptions thrown.
However, Fifita will be playing his first season without longtime friend and teammate in wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who has declared for the NFL Draft.
There are a lot of questions still to be answered when talking about Arizona football. But, now two things are certain. The first is that Fifita will be the starting quarterback for the 2025 season and will try to get things back on track. The second is that he has become one of the most beloved players in the history of Wildcats football.
