Sunday, another player decided that he will make the move from the Golden State to the desert. Stanford defensive end Lance Keneley took to social media to announce his commitment to Arizona following a weekend visit to Tucson.

Moving forward, Arizona will have a direct connection to the Bay Area under Brent Brennan. There are a number of ties to Northern California through the team's new head coach and staff, and so it is no surprise that the Wildcats have been active in pursuing players and recruits from the region.

Though he has spent the last four years at Stanford, Keneley has hits roots in Southern California and is another Orange County native making his way to Arizona. The Wildcats have been able to build a pipeline into Mission Viejo High School in recent years, and Keneley is another player from the school who will now suit up for UA.

Receiver Jackson Holman and offensive lineman JT Hand are also part of that group as well as incoming kicker Michael Salgado-Medina.

On the field, Keneley is coming off his best season and should help provide more depth up front for the Wildcats. In 2023, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound senior collected a career-high 35 tackles (16 solo) and tied a career-high with four tackles for loss.

He also had 1.5 sacks, which set a new career high for a single season.

Keneley made nine starts last year and played in all 12 games for the first time in his career. He heads to UA with 32 appearances across four seasons and 11 starts. The new UA transfer played 455 snaps in 2023 according to PFF.

He is the ninth transfer to join the Wildcats this spring and the third member of the defensive front to do so. Earlier in the spring, Memphis defensive lineman Jarra Anderson and Utah edge rusher Chase Kennedy announced this transfer commitments to Arizona.