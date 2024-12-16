COMMITMENT: Former Purdue QB commit Sawyer Anderson heading to Arizona

He requested his release from Purdue and quickly engaged in conversations with Doege, who previously was on staff in West Lafayette. The talks moved quickly and Monday Anderson decided he trusted the pitch from Doege enough to commit to Arizona sight unseen.

Three-star quarterback Sawyer Anderson has committed to Arizona after backing away from his previous pledge to Purdue. The 6-foot, 185-pound quarterback from Parish Episcopal in Dallas had been committed to the Boilermakers since 2023, but recent coaching changes there pushed Anderson to look elsewhere after signing earlier this month.

Seth Doege is not wasting any time. Monday, just a few days after announcing his hiring, the new Arizona offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach has landed his first key recruit for the Wildcats.

Anderson will take his first ever visit to Arizona beginning Tuesday, but he is excited about the opportunity to step in as one of the first players for the Wildcats' new offensive coordinator.

"Offensively, he puts up points and as a quarterback that's just what you want," Anderson said about his decision to pick UA. "As well as learning under Noah Fifita for a year will be great. He said we have similar play styles. I'm gonna be hanging out with him tomorrow. Can't wait to meet him, and just learn about the culture at Arizona.

"Coach Doege, what he brings offensively is really attractive to a quarterback, and I can't wait to fit in his offense.

The process moved quickly for Anderson, who is a midyear enrollee and will be on campus for good with the Wildcats in January. He finally decided on Arizona Monday morning when Doege assured him that "I was his guy" clearing the way for him to remain on a path to begin his college career this winter.

"I didn't think twice," Anderson said. "I can't wait to get up there."