TRANSFER UPDATE: Arizona lands edge rusher Chase Kennedy out of the portal
It has been a busy 24 hour for Arizona in the transfer portal after adding offensive lineman Michael Wooten late Sunday night, the Wildcats were back at it again Monday morning and snagged edge rusher Chase Kennedy out of the portal.
The past two season, Kennedy has played at Utah where he appeared in seven games and collecting just one tackle and one tackle for a loss during that time.
Before picking Arizona, Kennedy had offers from ASU. San Diego State, Nevada and UTEP among others. He took his visit to Tucson during the Wildcats' spring game.
Coming out of high school in the state of Texas, Kennedy was a three-star recruit that had offers from Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, and Houston among others.
With the addition of Kennedy, the Wildcats have now added five player on the defensive line this off season, which needed depth after the departures of several key players on the line following the coaching change from Jedd Fisch to Brent Brennan.
After redshirting his freshman season, Kennedy will have three years of eligibility for the Wildcats, giving the staff another young body on the line that they can grow and develop.
The two additions on the defensive line since the April portal window opened have been Kennedy and Memphis transfer Jarra Anderson, which gives the staff one interior lineman and an edge rusher.
Arizona spring transfer additions
DE Chase Kennedy(Utah)
OL Michael Wooten(Oregon)
DL Jarra Anderson(Memphis)
TE Sam Olson(San Jose State)
QB Anthony Garcia(San Jose State)
