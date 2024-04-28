UNLV and Fresno State had been among the other programs looking to add the 6-foot-4, 310-pound redshirt freshman after he entered the transfer portal.

Arizona has been looking to add more help along the offensive line, and Sunday night the Wildcats were able to continue building up that group. Oregon transfer offensive lineman Michael Wooten announced his commitment to Brent Brennan 's program following a visit to Tucson.

Wooten, who played at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, has been on the field for just two snaps in his college career but was a high three-star recruit as a member of the 2022 class.

He will give offensive line coach Josh Oglesby another option at the tackle spot moving into the fall with Wooten's experience coming left tackle. Wooten will have three years of remaining eligibility after spending two seasons with the Ducks.

His career at Oregon was impacted by injury ultimately leading to just the single appearance against Stanford during his freshman season. He did not see the field in 2023 and opted to sit out the spring at Oregon while waiting for the transfer window to open.

Wooten is the fifth spring transfer addition for the Wildcats as the staff continues to build its roster in the first offseason under Brennan and the new coaches in Tucson. He is the first offensive lineman from the portal to join the team this spring.