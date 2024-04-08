Monday morning came with some surprising news for Arizona basketball as center Oumar Ballo has entered the transfer portal.

When the basketball season came to an end for Arizona, it was thought that Ballo would either move on to the next level, or possibly return to the program for another season. However, no one expected the 7-footer to enter his name into the portal.

"I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, friends and family for their ongoing support to make me the best player and person I can be. I especially would like to thank coach [Tommy] Lloyd for the impact he has had on my life--Arizona is in great hands, Ballo said in his statement released on Twitter (X).

"I am beyond grateful for my time at Arizona and for the Wildcat nation and the community of Tucson for embracing me into this family. Tucson and all the amazing people here will always hold a special place in my heart. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate student for my final year of eligibility."

