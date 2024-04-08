TRANSFER UPDATE: Arizona center Oumar Ballo enters the portal
Monday morning came with some surprising news for Arizona basketball as center Oumar Ballo has entered the transfer portal.
When the basketball season came to an end for Arizona, it was thought that Ballo would either move on to the next level, or possibly return to the program for another season. However, no one expected the 7-footer to enter his name into the portal.
"I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, friends and family for their ongoing support to make me the best player and person I can be. I especially would like to thank coach [Tommy] Lloyd for the impact he has had on my life--Arizona is in great hands, Ballo said in his statement released on Twitter (X).
"I am beyond grateful for my time at Arizona and for the Wildcat nation and the community of Tucson for embracing me into this family. Tucson and all the amazing people here will always hold a special place in my heart. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate student for my final year of eligibility."
This past season, Ballo averaged 12.9 points per game and a career-high 10.1 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 66% from the field. At one point, he recorded 9-straight double-doubles and finished the year with 20 becoming the first Wildcats to average a double-double since the 2017-18 season when Deandre Ayton achieved the feat.
In the Wildcats' last game against Clemson in the Sweet Sixteen, Ballo recorded 15 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 7 of 10 from the field. But, the performance wasn't enough as Arizona fell 77-72 to the Tigers.
This makes the third Arizona player to enter the transfer portal with forwards Paulius Murauskas and Filip Borovicanin announcing their decisions to transfer a little over a week ago.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans Inside McKale
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)