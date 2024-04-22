TRANSFER: Arizona football adds two former Spartans to its 2024 roster
Arizona football had 17 scholarship spots available and a roster with only three quarterbacks with two being scholarship players. And during one of head coach Brent Brennan's post-practice interviews, he stated that the staff would be looking to add depth at the position.
Late Sunday night, the Wildcats added the depth Brennan talked about by landing San Jose State transfer Anthony Garcia giving Arizona four quarterbacks on the roster.
But, the team wasn't done as early Monday morning, Arizona added yet again another Spartan in tight end Sam Olson, who spent the last three seasons at San Jose State with Brennan as the head coach.
Garcia is a 6-foot-1, 192-pound player who has yet to make an appearance in a college game, but he will add some depth to the position. As a high school recruit he had offers from Army, Navy and Air Force as well.
The addition of Olson is a solid one for Arizona, which makes another player added to the roster with experience working with not only Brennan, but tight ends coach Matt Adkins as well.
During Olson's time at San Jose State, he racked up 594 receiving yards on 45 catches averaging 13.2 yards a reception. Plus he has hauled in six touchdowns and had three of those last season with the Spartans.
As of right now, the Wildcats are back down to 15 scholarships available as the coaching staff looks to fill out the 2024 roster ahead of training camp when things move fast with the season around the corner.
