Arizona football had 17 scholarship spots available and a roster with only three quarterbacks with two being scholarship players. And during one of head coach Brent Brennan's post-practice interviews, he stated that the staff would be looking to add depth at the position. Late Sunday night, the Wildcats added the depth Brennan talked about by landing San Jose State transfer Anthony Garcia giving Arizona four quarterbacks on the roster. But, the team wasn't done as early Monday morning, Arizona added yet again another Spartan in tight end Sam Olson, who spent the last three seasons at San Jose State with Brennan as the head coach.

