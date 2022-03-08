Top-25 wing KJ Lewis ready to announce college decision Wednesday

KJ Lewis doesn’t have to make a decision Wednesday, but he’s ready to make his choice. The recruiting process has taken some attention away from his development, and he wants to put all of his focus on becoming a better player.

So, Wednesday at Chapin High School in El Paso it will all come to an end.

The four-star wing is set to announce his commitment some time around 6:30 p.m. MST after recently trimming his list of options down to eight schools. Arizona, Texas Tech, Memphis, UCLA, Houston, Baylor, Alabama and Arkansas all made that list last month.

Only a handful of those programs hosted the top-25 prospect for a visit, and only Arizona, Texas Tech and Memphis hosted him on an official visit.

One of those schools has already earned his commitment as Lewis has already informed his future coaching staff of his decision. Now, he is eager to make the news public and move forward into the next phase of his career.

“It’s definitely a release of stress for me,” Lewis said of his recruitment coming to an end Wednesday. “I think now I can just focus on getting better, having a coach’s opinion on what I need to get better at and improving on that. Just trying to become a better player overall.”

The 6-foot-4 guard saw his recruitment continue to pick up as the process moved along, and in the end it became a challenge if figuring out exactly where he wanted to go. He lives in Texas now but at one point lived in Arizona, and there have been plenty of factors involved in helping him reach a conclusion.