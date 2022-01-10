TOP 25: Arizona WBB falls three spots in latest AP poll after loss to USC

All good things must come to an end, and for Arizona Sunday night that was an 11-game winning streak. The Wildcats (11-1, 1-1 Pac-12) couldn't hold off one last push from USC in a road matchup against the Trojans over the weekend leading to a 76-67 defeat in Los Angeles.

Arizona was down two starters, point guard Shaina Pellington and forward Lauren Ware, in the game, but head coach Adia Barnes didn't want to use that as an excuse at the end of the night Sunday. Instead, she pointed to her team's uncharacteristic lapses on the defensive end as a big part of why the Wildcats weren't able to continue their winning streak.

Although UA was upset at Galen Center, Associated Press voters did not see the loss as a big enough reason to remove the Wildcats from the top 10 in the latest top-25 poll. In fact, the Wildcats only moved down three spots after Sunday's game.

Arizona is now sitting comfortably at No. 7 on the list after moving down from No. 4 where the team was positioned since Dec. 13. UA earned 561 points in the latest poll putting them 50 points ahead of No. 8 Maryland and 45 points behind sixth-ranked Indiana.