WBB RECAP: No. 4 Arizona sees unbeaten streak end with road loss to USC

Head coach Adia Barnes' message to her team after Sunday's game against USC was that the Wildcats have to be ready to see every opponent's best shot. Arizona's 11-game winning streak to open the season has come to an end. The Trojans' used several big runs to hand UA its first loss of the year, 76-67, in a makeup game for a previously-postponed matchup in Los Angeles.

UA went into the game without starting forward Lauren Ware and starting point guard Shaina Pellington while the Trojans were without multiple players as well, including leading scorer Jordan Sanders.

The back-and-forth matchup featured 16 lead changes with both teams gaining control at different points. It was the Trojans who took over down the stretch, however, scoring 18 points in the final five minutes to pull away.

Arizona allowed USC to hit four 3-pointers over that stretch leading to the Wildcats allowing the most points they have this season in a game. The previous season-high came against DePaul when UA surrendered 68 points in that game.

"It's not Arizona, and it's not our style of defense," Barnes said of how Arizona lost Sunday's game. "So we have to get better. Unfortunately this is a learning lesson, and we just have to get better at some things.

"And, we gotta get healthy. It's not an excuse at all and not the reason why we lost the game, but we gotta get our other two starters back. ... Not an excuse. Just credit to USC, they outplayed us."