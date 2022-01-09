WBB RECAP: No. 4 Arizona sees unbeaten streak end with road loss to USC
Head coach Adia Barnes' message to her team after Sunday's game against USC was that the Wildcats have to be ready to see every opponent's best shot. Arizona's 11-game winning streak to open the season has come to an end. The Trojans' used several big runs to hand UA its first loss of the year, 76-67, in a makeup game for a previously-postponed matchup in Los Angeles.
UA went into the game without starting forward Lauren Ware and starting point guard Shaina Pellington while the Trojans were without multiple players as well, including leading scorer Jordan Sanders.
The back-and-forth matchup featured 16 lead changes with both teams gaining control at different points. It was the Trojans who took over down the stretch, however, scoring 18 points in the final five minutes to pull away.
Arizona allowed USC to hit four 3-pointers over that stretch leading to the Wildcats allowing the most points they have this season in a game. The previous season-high came against DePaul when UA surrendered 68 points in that game.
"It's not Arizona, and it's not our style of defense," Barnes said of how Arizona lost Sunday's game. "So we have to get better. Unfortunately this is a learning lesson, and we just have to get better at some things.
"And, we gotta get healthy. It's not an excuse at all and not the reason why we lost the game, but we gotta get our other two starters back. ... Not an excuse. Just credit to USC, they outplayed us."
Outside of its issues defensively in Sunday's game, Arizona did not have the offensive balance it likes to have either. The Wildcats mostly relied on senior forward Cate Reese for its scoring punch throughout the contest as she finished with 29 points (9-21 FGs) to go with six rebounds and an assist.
She was a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line.
Bendu Yeaney was the only other UA player to score in double figures in the game as she finished with 12 points (4-7 FGs) and a game-high eight assists. Helena Pueyo, who made her second straight start at point guard in place of Pellington, hit two 3-pointers in the game to finish with eight points (3-7 FGs) and four rebounds with two assists.
Madison Conner had nine points (3-12 FGs) as the top bench scorer in the game in 24 minutes of action.
Production from its bench was an issue for the Wildcats as well Sunday night with UA being outscored 30-13 in bench points.
The first half was marked by several runs by both teams. Arizona controlled the first quarter thanks to a personal 9-0 run from Reese as she was able to hit three layups followed by a 3-pointer midway through the period to give the Wildcats a 13-4 lead.
The Trojans responded with a 15-2 run to gain control before the Wildcats were able to regain the lead at the end of the quarter thanks to a 3-pointer from eaney and a pair of free throws from Sam Thomas.
It was a similar story in the second quarter as the Trojans used a 13-2 run to take an eight-point lead with UA struggling to make shots outside of two free throws from Reese. Gisela Sanchez ended the run with a jumper that sparked an Arizona run to end the half.
Conner and Pueyo each hit 3-pointers as part of the 10-2 run to end the second quarter leaving UA tied, 34-34, at the break.
Arizona will remain on the road for its next two matchups with a road trip to Oregon coming up this week. UA will open up against Oregon State on Thursday night before facing Oregon in Eugene on Saturday.
Barnes says she expects both Ware and Pellington to return to the floor this week.
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
Cate Reese
|
29 (9-21 FGs)
|
6
|
1
|
Bendu Yeaney
|
(4-7 FGs)
|
3
|
8
|
Madison Conner
|
9 (3-12 FGs)
|
0
|
0
|
Helena Pueyo
|
8 (3-7 FGs)
|
4
|
2
