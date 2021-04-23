GOAZCATS - Temperature gauge: 2022 Arizona football targets (4.23.21)

Arizona is going to have an eventful weekend as spring ball comes to an end with its spring game. There will be plenty of recruits in the stands for the event meaning there's always the opportunity for a commitment or two. As spring practice comes to a close the attention will soon return to recruiting once again, so we thought it would be a good idea to highlight some of UA's targets and update where things stand in their recruitments.

As a refresher here is how it works:

Hot = commitment imminent/highly likely

Warm = commitment possible/strong interest

Cool = commitment not likely/interest fading