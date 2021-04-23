 GOAZCATS - Temperature gauge: 2022 Arizona football targets (4.23.21)
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-23 17:29:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Temperature gauge: 2022 Arizona football targets (4.23.21)

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona is going to have an eventful weekend as spring ball comes to an end with its spring game. There will be plenty of recruits in the stands for the event meaning there's always the opportunity for a commitment or two. As spring practice comes to a close the attention will soon return to recruiting once again, so we thought it would be a good idea to highlight some of UA's targets and update where things stand in their recruitments.

As a refresher here is how it works:

Hot = commitment imminent/highly likely

Warm = commitment possible/strong interest

Cool = commitment not likely/interest fading

Top competition: Maryland, San Diego State

Rundown: It feels like more of an if rather than a when as far as a commitment to Arizona goes for Gray. He's already visited campus with his mom and will make an official visit to Tucson in June. He has been leaning toward the Wildcats for quite some time as one of the top priorities along the offensive line, and it should only be a matter of time before he's part of the Wildcats' 2022 recruiting class.

Top competition: Marshall

Rundown: Another prospect who will make multiple visits to Arizona before deciding is the safety from Dallas Christian. Grubbs visited Tucson just before the start of spring ball and he is already in town again this weekend to check out the spring game on Saturday. If things go well a commitment to the Wildcats could come this weekend, so he is someone who should be on commitment alert as things stand now. He recently visited Marshall, but Arizona is the clear leader.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}