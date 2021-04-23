GOAZCATS - Temperature gauge: 2022 Arizona football targets (4.23.21)

Temperature gauge: 2022 Arizona football targets (4.23.21)
Arizona is going to have an eventful weekend as spring ball comes to an end with its spring game. There will be plenty of recruits in the stands for the event meaning there's always the opportunity for a commitment or two. As spring practice comes to a close the attention will soon return to recruiting once again, so we thought it would be a good idea to highlight some of UA's targets and update where things stand in their recruitments.
As a refresher here is how it works:
Hot = commitment imminent/highly likely
Warm = commitment possible/strong interest
Cool = commitment not likely/interest fading
Top competition: Maryland, San Diego State
Rundown: It feels like more of an if rather than a when as far as a commitment to Arizona goes for Gray. He's already visited campus with his mom and will make an official visit to Tucson in June. He has been leaning toward the Wildcats for quite some time as one of the top priorities along the offensive line, and it should only be a matter of time before he's part of the Wildcats' 2022 recruiting class.
Top competition: Marshall
Rundown: Another prospect who will make multiple visits to Arizona before deciding is the safety from Dallas Christian. Grubbs visited Tucson just before the start of spring ball and he is already in town again this weekend to check out the spring game on Saturday. If things go well a commitment to the Wildcats could come this weekend, so he is someone who should be on commitment alert as things stand now. He recently visited Marshall, but Arizona is the clear leader.
