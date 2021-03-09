Colorado-based junior offensive lineman Travis Gray understands where he sits on the Arizona recruiting board. He knows he's wanted by the Wildcats and the program has made that clear. One of his buddies and fellow Colorado natives, offensive lineman Grayson Stovall, is already committed to UA.

So, all the pieces lined up for the 6-foot-8 prospect to make the trek from Aurora to Tucson to see what the city and campus have to offer in person. It's clear that Arizona is one of the schools in focus for Gray, so with the uncertainty of the NCAA recruiting dead period he decided last weekend as good of a time as any to see UA up close.

"I’d like to make a decision in summer time," he said. "How things are going right now, I’m afraid they may push back the dead period again. When the opportunity presented itself, my mom suggested we make a trip out there."

Virtual tours have become the norm for college programs throughout the country over the last year as a workaround to the rules forbidding in-person contact with recruits because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. So, Gray didn't go into his visit completely blind.