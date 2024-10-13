Advertisement
WATCH: Arizona DC Duane Akina Wednesday press conference (BYU week)
Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina spoke to the media ahead of the UA game against BYU.
• Troy Hutchison
WATCH: Arizona defensive players Wednesday press conference (BYU week)
Arizona defensive players Genesis Smith and Chase Kennedy spoke to the media ahead of BYU game.
• Troy Hutchison
NCAA getting rid of National Letter of Intent program
The NLI will become a thing of the pass after the Wednesday decision by the NCAA's DI Council.
• Adam Friedman
Five Takeaways: Arizona offense Tuesday press conference (BYU)
Arizona's offense spoke to the media Tuesday and our Coein Kinney has you covered with his takeaways.
• Coein Kinney
WATCH: Arizona offensive unit Tuesday press conference (BYU week)
Arizona offensive unit spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' game against BYU.
• Troy Hutchison
Sunday Rewind: Arizona comes unraveled in road loss to BYU
