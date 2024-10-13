COMMITMENT: Arizona adds Dutch five-star SF Dwayne Aristode for 2025

Arizona has landed a commitment from what will be the first five-star to sign with the program since the 2019 cycle. Sunday morning, the No. 11-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, Dwayne Aristode, announced his commitment to the Wildcats over a final group that included Duke, Michigan State, USC and the opportunity to play in the Australian NBL Next Stars program. The commitment from the five-star prospect from Lelystad in The Netherlands is one of the biggest recruiting victories for Arizona under head coach Tommy Lloyd. The Wildcats became involved early with Aristode and withstood the pursuit of several other programs while continuing to work for his pledge. “I went to Arizona in January and that was a really good visit,” Aristode said. “I was there for their game against Utah and it was a really good game.”

Now, the 6-foot-8 prospect who plays at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire will be a cornerstone piece for the program next season. “The coaches like that I play with a lot of energy, but they mostly like that I play both ways,” Aristode previously said. “I take a lot of pride in playing defense. I’m a good on offense, but I love defending. As a freshman in college, you’ve gotta play defense to get on the court, so I try to bring a lot of energy on that end.” Aristode played as part of the Expressions Elite team in the Nike EYBL this travel season and averaged 12.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for his team. "He's tremendous," his travel coach Todd Quarles previously told Rivals. "He's 6-8, he can play the two, the shooting guard, and small forward position. He's extremely strong, athletic, shoots it well. He's very tough defensively, and can really rebound from his position." Aristode is just the latest international recruit to join Lloyd in Tucson as Arizona has become a destination for prospects from overseas looking for a home on US soil. He is the first commit for the Wildcats ahead of the November early signing period.

Scout's take: "A Dutch import with a mean streak, Dwayne Aristode made an eight-spot jump up to No. 11 in the update and for good reason. The 6-foot-8, 208-pound forward is blessed with an imposing frame that he knows how to use on both the perimeter and in the post. He creates space, absorbs contact and finishes above the rim. He’s also a well above-average shooter but shines mostly in catch-and-shoot situations for the time being." – Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy