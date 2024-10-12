PREVIEW: Arizona at No. 14 BYU

BYU is coming off its bye after a 5-0 start to the season including a 2-0 start in conference play with wins over Kansas State and Baylor. They are led by QB Jake Retzlaff who has completed 61 percent of his passes on the season with 12 touchdowns to five interceptions. He is also the leading rusher for BYU with 156 yards on the ground and one more touchdown.

The primary focus all week has been finishing drives in the red zone into touchdowns, a primary reason for the loss last week.

It has been an inconsistent start to the season for Arizona after last week's loss at home against Texas Tech. The Wildcats head back on the road to the state of Utah where they upset the Utes just two weeks ago. Arizona will look to upset a second top-15 team on the road in three weeks.

The spotlight will be in Provo on Saturday with Big Noon Kickoff heading that way for Saturday's matchup between Arizona and No. 14 BYU.

Arizona will look to take out a second undefeated opponent in the state of Utah in the past three weeks.

The Cougars are led by their defense that ranks towards the top of the country in a number of categories. The 38-9 win over Kansas State included two interceptions (one being a pick-six), fumble recovery and a punt return for a touchdown.

In its last game at Baylor before the bye, BYU got off to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter before Baylor made it a one possession game early in the fourth quarter.

"There are a lot of guys on that staff that I admire and that I know really well that are friends of mine," Sitake said. "I know that they'll have their guys ready. Looking at who they have at offensive coordinator with Dino (Babers) and with (Duane) Akina at DC. There is a lot of knowledge, a lot of experience and coaching great teams. I'm looking forward to the matchup."

Sitake had praise for the defense of Arizona that held Utah to just 10 points at home two weeks ago and forced two turnovers against Texas Tech last week.

"The defense knows how to make plays and force turnovers," Sitake said. "They play really disciplined football, very physical. I'm just really impressed with them in all three phases."

The big focus now for Arizona will be on the offensive side of the ball and getting Noah Fifita back on track after his first career two interception game last week. That includes getting the ball to not only Tetairoa McMillan but also other pass catchers as well.

"One of my biggest emphasis right now is distribution of the football and making sure the football is going to the right guy because it should," play-caller Matt Adkins said. "I can't tell you how stupid I would be if we don't profile (McMillan) in this offense. He deserves that and we should be doing that, but we need to make sure that ball is distributed across everyone whether that is running backs, tight ends or the other wide receivers. For us to be the healthiest offensively, we have to get the ball distributed more."

Keyan Burnett will be the player to watch for Arizona outside of McMillan. He had a career game two weeks ago in the win over Utah and would be a huge difference maker and potential crowd silencer if he can get involved early and often against BYU.