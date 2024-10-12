RECAP: Arizona fails to execute getting pummeled 41-19 against No. 14 BYU

in other news
NCAA getting rid of National Letter of Intent program
The NLI will become a thing of the pass after the Wednesday decision by the NCAA's DI Council.
Five Takeaways: Arizona offense Tuesday press conference (BYU)
Arizona's offense spoke to the media Tuesday and our Coein Kinney has you covered with his takeaways.
WATCH: Arizona offensive unit Tuesday press conference (BYU week)
Arizona offensive unit spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' game against BYU.
Arizona opponent first look: No. 14 BYU
Arizona travels to No. 14 BYU Saturday and our Coein Kinney has you covered with the opponent first look.
What was said: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Monday press conference (BYU)
After a tough 28-22 loss to Texas Tech, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media during his Monday presser.
in other news
NCAA getting rid of National Letter of Intent program
The NLI will become a thing of the pass after the Wednesday decision by the NCAA's DI Council.
Five Takeaways: Arizona offense Tuesday press conference (BYU)
Arizona's offense spoke to the media Tuesday and our Coein Kinney has you covered with his takeaways.
WATCH: Arizona offensive unit Tuesday press conference (BYU week)
Arizona offensive unit spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' game against BYU.
Offensive issues since the season's beginning continue to plague Arizona's success as the unit still couldn't put anything of note together after a disappointment the week prior as well.
That story wrote itself once more as No. 14 BYU dominantly handled business 41-19 over Arizona.
The kicking game and defense coordinated by Duane Akina remain the strengths of this stumbling team, but those two phases can't win a ballgame all by themselves when the offense can't score.
The Wildcats weren't all that bad on third down going 11-19 which was something hurting the team in weeks prior, but it still was is a number that needs massive improvement as they failed to sustain the piling points BYU poured on Arizona at once.
A late comeback attempt that was already far out of reach saw the dagger as quarterback Noah Fifita threw a pick-six to clinch an impressive game for the Cougars.
Fifita carried his poor performance from Texas Tech into this weekend and played worse throwing for 275 yards with one touchdown (50% comp. percentage) and three interceptions.
The eight game streak of interceptions hit Fifita hard again being the second game in his career throwing multiple, the first being last week against the Red Raiders, yet three in one game is a career-high for him.
Another sluggish offensive showing with way too many turnovers showed it's hand against the Cougars and moved UA to .500 on the year.
The contest started fairly positively as Arizona's defense held the Cougars in the redzone and forced a turnover on downs.
Following that drive, the Wildcats offense marched down the field and scored a touchdown marking their first and only lead of the game. The first quarter ended with UA up 7-0 while Fifita completed three-of-six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.
After that however, it was all downhill from there after an interception in the redzone on a play that's been picked off three times this season occurred.
Then to open the half as Arizona trailed 14-7, a batted ball got picked off to lead to a Cougars touchdown.
Proceeding that, a strip sack and the late pick-six led to more points and overall four Wildcat turnovers led to 24 BYU points.
Penalties were another underlying issue as the Cats suffered eight of them for 51 yards.
Arizona's defense tried it's hardest to keep the game alive as BYU was 4-11 on third down and defensive back Genesis Smith forced a fumble late to spark a glimmer of hope but it was too little too late with no help from the offense.
Much like Arizona's lackluster offensive performances earlier in 2024, the defense is on the field far too long and that is no recipe for success.
The Wildcats return home next as Colorado (4-1, 2-0) comes to Tucson on Oct. 19, for a current 1 p.m. (MST) kickoff on FOX.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)
- WR
- RB
- PRO
- CB
- TE
- CB
- S
- PRO
- ATH
- OT