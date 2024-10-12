RECAP: Arizona fails to execute getting pummeled 41-19 against No. 14 BYU

Offensive issues since the season's beginning continue to plague Arizona's success as the unit still couldn't put anything of note together after a disappointment the week prior as well.

That story wrote itself once more as No. 14 BYU dominantly handled business 41-19 over Arizona.

The kicking game and defense coordinated by Duane Akina remain the strengths of this stumbling team, but those two phases can't win a ballgame all by themselves when the offense can't score.

The Wildcats weren't all that bad on third down going 11-19 which was something hurting the team in weeks prior, but it still was is a number that needs massive improvement as they failed to sustain the piling points BYU poured on Arizona at once.

A late comeback attempt that was already far out of reach saw the dagger as quarterback Noah Fifita threw a pick-six to clinch an impressive game for the Cougars.

Fifita carried his poor performance from Texas Tech into this weekend and played worse throwing for 275 yards with one touchdown (50% comp. percentage) and three interceptions.

The eight game streak of interceptions hit Fifita hard again being the second game in his career throwing multiple, the first being last week against the Red Raiders, yet three in one game is a career-high for him.

Another sluggish offensive showing with way too many turnovers showed it's hand against the Cougars and moved UA to .500 on the year.