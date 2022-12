Notable: Wilson was recruited by wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings. The 6-foot wide receiver posted 32 catches for 632 yard and five touchdowns in his senior season at Inderkum.

GOAZCATS.com's take: "It is clear why Carlos Wilson played on both side of the ball in high school, the kid is just an athlete, simple as that. However, what makes Wilson the prefect fit at receiver in college is what he can do with the ball after the catch that is something to watch. The one thing I think he needs to work on is something that most high school players need help with and that is adding muscle, and he will do that with coach Tyler Owens." - GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)