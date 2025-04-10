Tucson native, Harvard guard Evan Nelson transferring to Arizona

As Arizona continues to build its roster for next season, Tommy Lloyd added an important veteran component to the back court on Thursday. Harvard senior point guard Evan Nelson has committed to the Wildcats and will close out his college career at home following four years with the Crimson.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard played at both Mountain View and Salpointe prior to landing at Harvard for his college career. Nelson was a productive piece of the Crimson's roster but missed the 2023-24 season because of an injury allowing him one more year of eligibility.

He entered the transfer portal on March 25, and will get the opportunity to help UA in its quest to return to the Final Four following this year's Sweet 16 exit.

Nelson will provide a wealth of experience to a back court that is going through change following the season. Caleb Love has exhausted his eligibility leaving the need for help at the point guard spot.