Tucson native, Harvard guard Evan Nelson transferring to Arizona

As Arizona continues to build its roster for next season, Tommy Lloyd added an important veteran component to the back court on Thursday. Harvard senior point guard Evan Nelson has committed to the Wildcats and will close out his college career at home following four years with the Crimson.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard played at both Mountain View and Salpointe prior to landing at Harvard for his college career. Nelson was a productive piece of the Crimson's roster but missed the 2023-24 season because of an injury allowing him one more year of eligibility.
He entered the transfer portal on March 25, and will get the opportunity to help UA in its quest to return to the Final Four following this year's Sweet 16 exit.
Nelson will provide a wealth of experience to a back court that is going through change following the season. Caleb Love has exhausted his eligibility leaving the need for help at the point guard spot.
Jaden Bradley could slide into the role left by Love or five-star incoming freshman Brayden Burries could do the same. Still, having a player like Nelson, who started 25 games and played in all 27 this season at Harvard, added to the mix only gives Lloyd more options at the point guard spot.
Nelson proved to be an effective distributor at Harvard and led the team in assists (2.9) this season to go along with 9.1 points per game.
He scored in double figures 14 times throughout his senior season and had at least five assists on six occasions over his 27 appearances.
Arizona has one of the top incoming recruiting classes in the country with three incoming five-star recruits and could be poised to make another run at the Big 12 title depending on how the rest of the offseason plays out.
Carter Bryant returning for his sophomore season would certainly bolster the starting lineup in addition to the return of Mo Krivas from injury and another season with big man Tobe Awaka following an impressive first year with the Wildcats.
Nelson will have one season of remaining eligibility at Arizona.
