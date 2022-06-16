Relationships play key role in Julian Savaiinaea's commitment to Arizona

Arizona's pipeline into Hawaii is growing. That's one reason Julian Savaiinaea decided to pull the trigger on a commitment to the Wildcats on Wednesday. The 6-foot-3 defensive end from St. Louis High School in Honolulu watched two classmates from his home state, Gavin Hunter and Kamuela Kaaihue, pick Arizona last week.

Just last year he watched his brother Jonah do the same. So, as he began to build a relationship with the new defensive coaches at UA, Savaiinaea started to realize what he wanted to do.

This week he made things official by giving the program his commitment before announcing his decision Wednesday.

“I really didn’t want to wait too long,” he said. “Especially knowing that there’s an obvious connection at Arizona, my brother. After getting that close connection with the coaches, coach [Jason] Kaufusi and coach [Johnny] Nansen, that really kind of narrowed down my decision. Ultimately, I felt comfortable letting my parents know that Arizona is where I wanted to play football at the next level.”