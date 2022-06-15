Arizona adds key commitment from California two-way playmaker Solomon Davis
Once Solomon Davis was on Arizona's radar he became a top priority. The high three-star athlete recruit from Charter Oak High School in Covina, California felt that, and the Wildcats never let up. That played a key role in eventually putting Arizona as the team to beat in his recruitment.
Davis used his first official visit on a trip to UA over the weekend and committed to the program before revealing his decision to the public on Wednesday. The two-way athlete is expected to join the Wildcats as a cornerback, and all the pieces line up for him to make the call in favor of UA.
“I feel like coach [Jedd] Fisch is doing a great job up there, especially seeing how the recruiting class went last year” Solomon said this spring. “I just feel overall Arizona is doing it different from other schools. They’re just doing their job very well, they’re recruiting very well.
“I had a great time, my family and I, when we were up there. The hospitality of the staff was amazing, the atmosphere was amazing.”
Fisch has played a key role in Arizona's recruiting success over the last year. The Wildcats are in the midst of another wave of commitments with Davis being one of 11 commitments already made during June.
The second-year head coach has been able to continue selling prospects on his vision for the future and what he is working to build in Tucson. That message has resonated with recruits, and Davis has grown to have a strong opinion of Fisch in recent months.
“I definitely feel comfortable speaking with him,” Davis said. “Speaking with him you could definitely see and visualize what he’s trying to do with the program. You could tell that Arizona is definitely going to be doing some big things in these upcoming years for sure.”
