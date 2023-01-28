In like the 3-point victory No. 6 Arizona had in McKale Center against the Huskies, the Wildcats' offense exploded for a 57-point second half to resulted in a 95-72 UA victory to extend its winning streak to four games. The Wildcats's offense exploded twice in the second half. First, Arizona was trailing 44-42 when it went on a 19-3 run. Then, Washington was able to get close making it a 73-63 game, UA went on another run of 18-2 to put the nail in the coffin.

"We kind of had a good flow and I thought we played good in the first half. Maybe our defensive pressure wasn't kind of where we wanted it to be early and they made a few threes and then we settled into the game I thought we defended well took a four point lead they cut it to two but I went into half feeling pretty good," coach Tommy Lloyd said during his postgame interview. "In the second half I had my fingers crossed that we did kind of make it early run at them and really put them on their heels a little bit and we did it. "We just kept throwing haymakers and kept making great plays and timely plays so the guys were awesome."

Everything was clicking for Arizona with it starting in the frontcourt as forward Azuolas Tubelis recorded his tenth double-double of the season scoring 25 points on 10 of 17 shooting while snagging 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, center Oumar Ballo was perfect from the field going 9 of 9 for 21 points and collecting a team-high 12 rebounds. Ballo, scored just one point in the Wildcats' win over WSU and bounced back with a string double-double performance.

"Well you got to have some patience about you and you've gotta have some savvy," Lloyd said when asked about the Wildcats' scoring inside. "They're really good at playing with their arms out and things look like they're open, but they're not open."

Last time the Wildcats faced UW, Arizona lost the battle on the glass 42-41 and only outscored Washington in the paint 28-24 in a 3-point win. This time, the Wildcats hammered the paint dominating the glass 39-28 while winning 38-30 in the low-post this time around. Arizona was able to spread the floor clearing space for its bigs with guys Kerr Kriisa and Courtney Ramey hitting 10 3-point shot and scoring a combined 32 points. As a team, the Wildcats shot 52% from the field and went 11 of 26 from the 3-point line.

"He got off to a little bit of a slow start, then he hit four of his last five, or something like that," Lloyd said about Ramey's game. "...We were flowing and it was great to see and we haven't had a game like that in a while. So, we like where we're at but, we got that a little bit of paranoia where we know if we don't bring in play great we're could we're gonna be in a ballgame. So it was fun to get a game like that."

Arizona will be back at home hosting the Oregon Schools with revenge on its mind from the start at the Wildcats open things up with the Ducks, who beat UA last time out. The Cats will play Oregon on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. (MST) with the game televised on ESPN.

Arizona leaders vs. Washington Player Points Rebounds Assists Azuolas Tubelis 25 (10-17 FGs) 10 4 Oumar Ballo 21 (9-9 FGs) 12 6* Kerr Kriisa 18 (6-11 FGs) 0 6 Courtney Ramey 14 (4-10 FGs) 3 5