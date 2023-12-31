It wasn't just that Stanford had a great shooting day from the 3-point line—shooting 64% from deep—but it's the fact that much of the Cardinal's shots were uncontested with no defender in sight.

Most of the non-conference, No. 4 Arizona (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) looked balanced and a complete team on both side of the court. However, Stanford exposed the Wildcats with a major weakness as the Cardinal drained 16 3-pointers in route to a 100-82 upset over UA.

On the season coming into the game, Stanford was a decent offensive team averaging 77.9 points per game and shooting 47.6% from the field on the season. Against Arizona, those number ballooned to 100 points and 58% shooting from the field.

The two players that gave the Wildcats the most terrible was guard Kanaan Carlye and forward Spencer Jones, who scored a combined 49 points while going 11 of 14 from the 3-point line.

Meanwhile, Arizona's starting five struggled from the 3-point line going 3 of 18 from behind the arc. Plus, guard Kylan Boswell had one of his worst games of the season going 2 of 11 from the field and having a (+/-) of (-23), which was the lowest on the roster.

Arizona was led by Caleb Love, who scored a team-high 23 points while going 9 of 19 from the field to go along with his three rebounds. However, Love had zero assists in the game.

Off the bench, the Wildcats got 28 points from KJ Lewis, Motiejus Krivas, Jaden Bradley and a surprise eight points from forward Paulius Murauskas.

Still, at the end of the day, when a team shoots nearly 60% from the field and nails 16 3-point shots, you aren't going to win many ball games. Plus, Stanford did Arizona in the Wildcats bread-and-butter category. The Cardinal stacked up 25 assists to 14 turnovers, while UA ended with 12 assists.

The Wildcats' next game will be back at home against Utah and Colorado as the team looks to get back on track and looking like the Top 5 team they were just s few short days weeks ago.