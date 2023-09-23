Arizona (4-2-3) defeated Oregon (0-7-2) 3-0 for its first conference win of the 2023 season on Friday. For the Wildcats, this was their third shutout win of the season and first in the conference since Oct. 20, on the road in a 1-0 win against Washington.

The Wildcats dominated offensively ending with 25 shots in total while also holding off the Ducks offensive allowing them only five shots for the match.

Helping the Wildcats get off to a quick start was Ella Hatteberg in the 13th minute when she passed over multiple defenders allowing Sami Baytosh to knock the ball right in the bottom left of the goal to take the early lead.

Arizona cut off the Ducks' offense in the first half only allowing them to record three shots and one corner kick. The Wildcats continued to pressure Oregon going into halftime with 16 shots, five corner kicks and the 1-0 lead.

Starting off the second half Baytosh fought inside the penalty box for her second goal of the match making it 2-0 in the 45th minute for the Wildcats.

The goal was Baytosh’s third goal of the season and fifth of her career.

Continuing to pressure the Ducks' defense, the Wildcats earned another opportunity when Deseree Foster lobbed passed over multiple defenders in the penalty box and Nicole Dallin headed it in the bottom left of the goal making the score 3-0 to put away Oregon.

The Wildcats will face California on Thursday, Sept. 28th, at Edwards Stadium at 3 p.m. (MST) start time for the match.