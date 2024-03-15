"We had opportunities early to extend the lead and we didn't. And then we had opportunities in the second half to make a run and we didn't," said Lloyd. "So when you don't, that's the results.So I tip my hat to Oregon and Dana Altman. They did a good job and they were the deserving team today."

It was a deficit that Arizona couldn't overcome and fell 67 to 59 to the Ducks and marking the first time in the Tommy Lloyd era that the Wildcats haven't made the Pac-12 title game.

LAS VEGAS — Friday night started off on a positive note for top-seed Arizona as the team jumped out to a 27-13 lead and looked to be in full control over (4) Oregon. However, after not being able to extend the lead, things changed on a dime and the Wildcats found themselves trialing by 12 points with six minutes left.

In the second half, the Ducks went nuts from the 3-point line knocking down 6 of 11 and hitting shot-after-shot when the team needed it most. Overall, the Ducks shot 7 of 23 from deep.

Another area where the Wildcats struggled was on the glass, the Ducks to control by winning 38 to 33 , which marks only the fourth time the Wildcats have been outrebounded on the season.

"They did a good job playing defensively with their hands, and they got their hands on a lot of balls where we maybe had a slight advantage. They were able to use their hands to knock the ball loose, and those are good defensive plays, said Lloyd

"And then on the glass, you know, we just kind of got a little bit stagnant on offense. And guys were standing around.When that happens, it's usually hard to offensive rebound.And so they were able to control the glass at that end."

This is despite center Oumar Ballo having another with 14 points and 12 rebound while shooting 5 of 5 from the field. Ballo also collected six blocking on the defensive side of the court.

Not only did Arizona struggle on the glass, but the Ducks also won the battle in the paint 34 to 20, with Oregon big N'Faly Dante 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Arizona will now await its faith for Selection Sunday with the possibility of being put somewhere other than the West Region.