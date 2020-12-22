Arizona could be nearing a decision on its head coaching position soon with some more twists coming in recent days. Athletic director Dave Heeke and the decision-makers at UA have had an opportunity to conduct interviews and have conversations with candidates for the open job after the school moved to fire Kevin Sumlin.

Various names have emerged as being under strong consideration throughout the process with some of the coaches being consistently among the coaches at the top of the list. Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo, believed to be among the top group previously, went on record denying the rumors that he is a candidate for the job moving him down the list of likely options.

As Tuesday rolls around there are two coaches who have emerged as being clearly in the picture with San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan and New England Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch now at the top of the list.

Brennan has continued to avoid answering questions about his interest in the job when asked about it over the last couple weeks while there has been no word from Fisch about his role in the process.

Considering how likely it is that one of the two coaches ends up leading the Wildcats into the next era we thought it would be a good idea to weigh some of the pros and cons of each candidate to paint a better picture of who would be the best fit for Arizona at a crucial time in the program's history.