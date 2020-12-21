GOAZCATS - Report: Navy's Ken Niuamatalolo denies connections to Arizona's open job

Should Arizona fans now count Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo out of the running for the Wildcats' head coach opening? That's the message Niumatalolo is trying to send after commenting on the job to The Capital on Monday.

“There’s nothing to it,” Niumatalolo told local Annapolis newspaper on Monday. “I don’t know where those rumors come from."

The longtime Navy head coach was involved in the process the last time Arizona went through a coaching search three years ago when the Wildcats decided to move on from Rich Rodriguez. Niumatalolo interviewed for the position, but later pulled himself out of the running before the program hired Kevin Sumlin.

UA is now moving on from Sumlin after three lackluster seasons in Tucson that culminated with the Wildcats losing to rival Arizona State, 70-7. Niumatalolo's success at Navy and his ties to legendary former Arizona head coach Dick Tomey have brought his name back into the mix this time around.

He has guided the Midshipmen to several successful seasons during his time at the helm including a few seasons that ended with double-digit wins. Niumatalolo seems to fit a lot of the requirements outlined by Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke last week when he spoke to the media about the position.

"We need someone with great integrity, great character," Heeke said. "Someone who cares deeply about their players, someone who is passionate about this job, about this university, about this athletic program, about this community, about this state. That they look at this as an incredible opportunity. We need a program builder, and someone who can attract great assistant coaches around them to help our young men, help our football program move forward.

"We need someone who can really bring together and build on the bones of U of A football."

Niumatalolo and San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan have clearly been the two most buzzed-about coaches in connection with the open position at Arizona, but neither has had much to say about the situation publicly. While Niumatalolo's comments Monday are more clear cut, Brennan has sidestepped questions about the job in each of the last two weeks.

His San Jose State squad won the Mountain West Conference tile over the weekend and will now play, conveniently enough, in Tucson at the end of the month in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium.

During a virtual press conference with reporters Monday afternoon, Brennan was again asked about the rumors that continue to swirl about him and the Arizona job. He avoided answering the questions and deflected his response to other things.

"“When those conversations start, it's really a reflection of what's happening here at San Jose State," Brennan said in regards to conversations about him being a candidate for the UA head coach position.

Arizona decided to fire Sumlin after he finished his third season at the helm for the Wildcats with just a 9-20 overall record. He went winless against UA rival Arizona State and was able to log just six Pac-12 wins during his time with the program. Arizona, aided by a search firm, is now over a week into its search after beginning the process two Sundays ago.

