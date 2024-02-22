After getting revenge for its previous loss against Utah two weeks ago, No. 4 Arizona (20-5, 11-3 Pac-12) will look to do the same Thursday night against No. 21 Washington State. The Cougars enter this game just 0.5 game behind the Wildcats in the standings, so this game is huge for the sake of the regular season champion in the conference.

WSU entered the top-25 this week for the first time since 2008 after reeling off seven wins in a row.

When Arizona traveled to Pullman back in January, UA kept it close throughout the game but couldn't find a consistent enough rhythm on the offensive side of the ball and eventually fell 73-70 to WSU. Since then, the Wildcats have gone 8-1 including wins in each of their last six games. The Cougars have also been on fire over the past two months, winning not just seven straight but also 10 of their last 11 games.

Here is a preview of Thursday's contest between the top-two teams in the Pac-12.