No. 4 Arizona (9-1) will take on its fourth AP Top 25 opponent of the season on Saturday taking on No. 14 Florida Atlantic at T-Mobile Arena — a venue that the Wildcats have yet to lose at in 10 appearances in the Tommy Lloyd era, which has led UA fans to dub the stadium "McKale North."

The last time and only time that the Wildcats took on the Owls was on Nov. 17, 2008, where the UA edged out FAU 75-62 at McKale Center. Chase Budinger led the Wildcats with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists.

