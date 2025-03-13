PREVIEW: No. 3 Arizona vs. No. 6 Kansas

It is officially win-or-go-home season in college basketball as Arizona heads to Kansas City for the Big 12 tournament.

To open the conference tournament, UA will get a rematch with Kansas who it lost to in its regular season finale last week 83-76. The Wildcats trailed most of the game but cut the deficit to three points in the final few minutes before Kansas pulled away.

In the opener of the conference tournament for Kansas, the Jayhawks held on in overtime on Wednesday over UCF 98-94 to advance to play the Wildcats. The winner will face Texas Tech or Baylor in the semifinals.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (20-11, 14-6) vs. Kansas (20-11, 11-9) (last game won 98-94 vs. UCF)

When: 6:30 p.m. (MST)

Where: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, MO

TV: ESPN

Odds: Arizona (-1.5) | O/U (151.5)

All-time series: Kansas leads 9-4